VFW announces patriotism essay contest

The Hebert-Kennedy Post 3979 Auxiliary of Cloquet is sponsoring their annual Patriotic Essay Contest for Cloquet fifth-grade students, which includes Churchill Elementary, Washington Elementary, Queen of Peace School and all home schools.

The essay them is “How Can I Show Patriotism Every Day?” in 250 words or less.

Each school has their own contest and awards are as follows: first place, $10; second place, $7; third place, $5; and honorable mention, $1.

The deadline is Nov. 1. Entries should be submitted to the Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St., Cloquet, MN 55720, in care of Linda Erickson. She can be contacted at 219-393-9691 for more information.