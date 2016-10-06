Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Gardening calendars available

    Posted Today at 4:26 p.m.

    The 2017 Minnesota gardening calendars are now available at the Carlton County Extension office.

    Included in this high quality calendar are monthly gardening tips, water saving strategies for home lawns, a vegetable garden planting guide and a USDA plant hardiness zone map.

    Copies are available for $14 and the funds support the Master Gardener program and research-based garden information available through the Extension office.

    To purchase a calendar, call 218-384-3511 or visit the Extension office at 317 Chestnut Ave., Carlton.

    Explore related topics:News2017 Minnesota gardening calendarsCarlton County Extension
    Advertisement