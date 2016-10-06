Gardening calendars available
The 2017 Minnesota gardening calendars are now available at the Carlton County Extension office.
Included in this high quality calendar are monthly gardening tips, water saving strategies for home lawns, a vegetable garden planting guide and a USDA plant hardiness zone map.
Copies are available for $14 and the funds support the Master Gardener program and research-based garden information available through the Extension office.
To purchase a calendar, call 218-384-3511 or visit the Extension office at 317 Chestnut Ave., Carlton.