DRUG FORUM: Fighting a manmade epidemic

More than 100 people took the first step to addressing what the Center for Disease Control has described as an “epidemic” of heroin and opioid addiction by attending a community forum on drug abuse in Carlton County Monday at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. And they even missed the Vikings game to do it.

Audience members heard personal stories of addiction and staggering statistics about the heroin and opioid epidemic that continues to escalate across the United States and right here in beautiful northern Minnesota.

“We have overdose deaths in our community on a fairly regular basis,” public health educator Amy LaRue told the crowd. “Sometimes, when you think about the drug problem here, it can seem overwhelming. But coming together like this is a first step.”

LaRue should know. She is a member of the Carlton County Drug Abuse Task Force that’s been meeting since the fall of 2014 in response to the increasing drug problem in this area. Task force members are police officers, jailers, nurses, teachers, social workers and more. In one way or another, most of them work on the front lines of the battle against addiction.

But they will be the first ones to admit — although there have been positive steps — the tide is not yet turning.

More than one presenter projected a map of Minnesota onto an overhead screen during the forum, showing how many grams of painkiller opiates per 10,000 people were being used in different areas of the state in 2011. All of Carlton County, most of St. Louis County and parts of several other northern Minnesota counties were colored in dark burgundy, along with a tiny spot in the metro area. That dark color signifies the highest use in the state.

“Rural Minnesota, where the hospitals are spread out, where we have the fewest treatment centers, got hit the hardest,” said Richard Colsen during the main presentation Monday. Colsen runs the Fond du Lac Reservation’s drug and alcohol treatment programs.

Carlton County is not unique, however.

Americans make up 4.6 percent of the world’s population but use 80 percent of the world’s opioids and 99 percent of the world’s hydrocodone, according to the World Health Organization.

“America has a drug problem,” Colsen said.

He blames the pharmaceutical companies for creating this particular epidemic of drugs, and walked the audience through the steps “Big Pharma” (drug companies) took to make it OK to easily prescribe opioids as painkillers, by getting policies and regulations regarding prescribing pain meds such as Oxycontin changed and finally by launching a hugely expensive marketing campaign. As a result, sales of opioid and opiate painkillers quadrupled from 1999 to 2010.

With the higher sales came more overdoses.

In 2011, drug overdose deaths overtook motor vehicle death as the leading cause of accidental deaths in the state of Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That year, 528 people died from drug overdose and 408 from accidents. Six of those overdose deaths occurred in Carlton County. There were six again the next year in Carlton County, then three overdose deaths in 2013, and seven each in 2014 and 2015. Those numbers don’t include the people about to overdose, who were saved, often by naloxone, or Narcan, which blocks the effects of an opiate such as heroin.

“This epidemic came on the strongest, the fastest and had the biggest negative impact,” Colsen told the crowd as he was talking about the role of Big Pharma. “This is the only drug product where we had legitimate organizations sell us the product that got Americans hooked on opioids, which has led us to a heroin epidemic.”

Colsen sees the evidence at his work, and on the streets of Cloquet. Walking out of a school board meeting last month, there was a needle on the street.

“There are so many needles on the streets in Cloquet,” Colsen said, adding that people should call the police to come and pick it up if they find one, to avoid the risk of communicable disease.

He thinks the problem is “definitely still getting worse,” adding that methamphetamine use is on the rise again after declining when prescription painkillers became very popular (and before doctors and pharmacies began monitoring prescriptions).

“The two (heroin and meth) go hand in hand, because meth can be a pick-me-up if the heartbeat gets too slow. They call it ‘hillbilly Narcan,’” he said.

Participants in Monday’s forum could pick up information from a number of booths, eat supper and attend one of four breakout sessions following the main presentations. Two former addicts also spoke about their personal stories.

A woman named Laura (no last name given) shared her own journey from being addicted to meth and alcohol to being sober. She told audience members that addicts will make false promises to get sober or not use again, and break those promises over and over.

She encouraged them to not turn their backs completely on their loved ones, even when they break their hearts again and again.

“Know that when we hit rock bottom, we can only come up so don’t turn your back,” she said. “One day they will either die or turn their lives around. It’s true. And then they will need everyone: everyone they’ve hurt, everyone they’ve stole from. They need you to be there. You need to forgive, but you also need to remind them how lucky they are to be alive.

“I read the papers and the news,” she added. “Meth, heroin, I’ve never seen so many deaths.”

Laura’s story has a happy ending. She’s sober now, and has a son whom she talks to about addiction and the damage it does all the time. She wants him to know and tell his friends, and she wants everyone to be educated about addiction.

Don’t give up on an addict, but don’t give them money, or giftcards, she said, they will only use them to get more drugs.

“Go buy them something to eat and eat with them. Tell them what their addiction has done to you. It may be that conversation that turns them around,” she said. “My mom had to come sit with me and cry with me and show me how I’d ripped apart our family and that changed me. Every time I used after that, I would think of her face, crying.”

It wasn’t long after that she got sober.

The members of the drug abuse task force didn’t offer any easy solutions other than “don’t start taking drugs or drinking in the first place.”

Colsen pointed out that addiction takes a long time to start, and no one really sets out to become an alcoholic or a drug addict. Logically, he noted, it will take time to get sober.

“It takes more than six weeks or 30 days in an inpatient bed to get over that addiction,” he said. “It takes an enormous amount of support from treatment facilities, health providers and community members. And we’re not doing a very good job of providing those services to addicts.”

He rattled off the list of five treatment centers in northern Carlton County. In Moose Lake, there’s nothing.

“We’re not providing (enough) services to people in our community,” he said. “If we don’t provide services to those people who are trying to sober up, I guarantee you the ‘using world’ will fill that void for them. It always has.”

According to Colsen, the 30 days of inpatient treatment is just the start of the recovery process. Real recovery takes place at home after the addict gets back, with their family, their friends and their coworkers. If there’s not a good support system, then odds or good the person will fall back into addiction.

Drugs often also become a way of making money for an addicted person, when they divert drugs prescribed to them, such as methadone, and sell them for money.

“It’s become a cottage industry,” Colsen said, explaining that it can be hard for a person newly sober to find a job. “It’s income. It’s a way to pay rent, it’s a way to buy groceries, it’s a way to get birthday and Christmas presents or come up with $900 so I can move out of my tent into an apartment now that fall is coming.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, task force members stressed. Some techniques for fighting the drug epidemic are working.

Colsen said the state’s prescription monitoring program has probably had the biggest effect, by letting doctors and pharmacies know who's accessing medications so they can stop overprescribing or diversion of drugs.

Education helps too.

That’s where the community forum comes in, and the ongoing sessions held at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The next session on Thursday, Oct. 20, will focus on taking care of the caretaker and the difference between enabling and supporting an addict.

Perseverance also helps.

“It takes a community,” LaRue told the audience Monday. “Hopefully you guys are here to figure out how to help someone with an addiction, whether it’s opioids, alcohol or gambling. If you know someone who’s suffering, pick up a flier and pass it along until they decide they’re ready. Every little step counts.”