Election judges needed in Cloquet

The city of Cloquet is calling on eligible residents to serve as election judges for General Election Day, Nov. 8, in what is expected to be a heavy voter turnout election. In every Presidential election since 1980, Minnesota has led the nation in voter turnout.

“The number of individuals seeking to serve as election judge is down this year,” said City Administrator Brian Fritsinger. “It’s a great opportunity for Cloquet residents to meet others in their community, and while the work can be challenging, it is also rewarding and many of our judges return each election.”

In Cloquet, election judges are paid $10 to $12 an hour depending on their assigned duties. By law, election judges are granted time off from their regular work.

“People can be a judge for a half day or a full day, it just means we need judges,” said Fritsinger.

Potential judges must be eligible to vote in Minnesota, be able to read, write and speak English, and attend a two-hour training session provided by Carlton County.

Duties include:

Open and close the polls (judges work from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or later)

Be responsible for all election materials

Ensure only qualified voters are permitted to vote only once

Distribute ballots

Help voters who require assistance

Register new voters at the polling sites

Obtain the results after the polls are closed

Certify the precinct election results

“These are important jobs for our community and we hope our residents will pitch in to help during the elections,” said Fritsinger.

For more information or to view online application materials, visit www.ci.cloquet.mn.us and click on “Elections & Voting” page, or call 218-879-3347.