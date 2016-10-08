Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is among the 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State waiving application fees in October for all or part of College Knowledge Month, an annual statewide effort to encourage students to apply to college.

“We have participated in the application fee waiver during College Knowledge Month every October for several years,” said Susan Bumann, admissions representative at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. “It really does encourage future college students to start the application process sooner rather than later, which is a win-win opportunity for everyone.”

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) has chosen to waive application fees for the entire month of October 2016. Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving application fees from Oct. 24-31. Application fees for qualified low-income students are always waived at all Minnesota State system colleges and universities.

“Minnesota State is proud of our commitment to offer all Minnesotans an extraordinary education that is an exceptional value,” said Chancellor Steven Rosenstone. “An important way we keep that commitment is by making it easy high school students to take the first step on their higher education journey. That’s why we are waiving our application fees as part of College Knowledge Month.”

Applications for admission are available online at the college’s web site at www.fdltcc.edu/admissions, or by calling Susan Bumann in the FDLTCC Admissions Office at 218-879-0808 or via email tosbumann@fdltcc.edu.

30 STATE COLLEGES

Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving application fees from Oct. 24-31. Others — denoted in the list below with an asterisk — have chosen to waive fees for the entire month. There are colleges and universities that never charge a fee; those are denoted in the list below with two asterisks.

Alexandria Technical and Community College*

Anoka Technical College**

Anoka-Ramsey Community College**

Central Lakes College**

Century College (use promo code CKM2016)

Dakota County Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College* (use promo code CKM2016)

Hennepin Technical College**

Hibbing Community College

Inver Hills Community College

Itasca Community College

Lake Superior College

Mesabi Range College

Minneapolis Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)

Minnesota State Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Normandale Community College

North Hennepin Community College

Northland Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)

Northwest Technical College*

Pine Technical and Community College**

Rainy River Community College*

Ridgewater College*

Riverland Community College

Rochester Community and Technical College**

St. Cloud Technical and Community College*

Saint Paul College**

South Central College*

Vermilion Community College

SEVEN STATE UNIVERSITIES

Bemidji State University*

Metropolitan State University**

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Southwest Minnesota State University

St. Cloud State University*

Winona State University

* Colleges and universities waiving fees for all of October

** Colleges and universities that never charge an application fee

For more information, contact any of these Minnesota State colleges and universities.