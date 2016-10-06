Pet of the Week: Niiji

Niiji is a 8-month-old Australian Shepherd/German short-haired pointer mix who arrived at FOA as an owner surrender. Her owner was not able to care for her due to health reasons. Niiji is very sweet and loving but, due to her breed mix, she has a higher energy level and would benefit from a more active family. She does very well with other dogs and does OK with cats. Niiji loves kids and does very well around them. She is house-trained, but would have to be put on a schedule once in a new home. Please come meet this sweetheart and consider her for adoption! If you would like more information or have questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.