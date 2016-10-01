Remembering Couture

For Cloquet’s Jerry Couture, even the coldest youth hockey rink was still better than the Chosin Reservoir.

The man who spent 28 years as a youth hockey coach in Cloquet was never colder than in the conditions where he fought in a famous battle with the Seventh Marines in the Korean War. At times, the temperature there plunged to -35 and lower.

“No place was as cold as that,” Couture, 84, said in a 2015 Pine Journal interview.

Couture died Friday, Sept. 23 and was buried Wednesday, Sept. 28, as this issue of the Pine Journal went to press.

Recently, though, Couture was honored for the countless hours he spent in other cold places — teaching our children to play the game he loves, and helping turn Cloquet into a hockey town in the process.

He was born in Duluth and attended the old Duluth Cathedral high school until 1949, when he wanted to transfer to play hockey.

“The rule at that time was that you had to sit out a quarter (of school) before you could play,” Couture said in that interview a year and a half ago. “I didn’t want to do that, so I figured I’d join the Marines.”

Talk about a career-changer.

After finishing his basic training, Couture was sent to Korea, where he took part in the Marine Corps’ five largest land battles of the three-year campaign — including at Chosin, where he fought with the First Battalion, Seventh Marine Regiment.

If you’re a student of history, you know what happened — Chinese forces encircled the First Marines, their affiliates and attached Army troops — and the Americans fought their way out through amazingly bad weather, inflicting losses three times as great as they took.

The First Marine Division was commanded by every Marine’s legendary figure, General Lewis “Chesty” Puller, and Couture remembered the story of a staff officer telling the men of the Seventh Marines what Puller’s reaction was to finding out his force was surrounded.

“He said that was good because then we could kill them (Chinese) in every direction,” Couture said.

But for Couture, it was just one of five major battles. He was at Inchon too, “and all the others,” he said.

Couture retired as a sergeant and headed home in 1953 to finally get his diploma from Denfeld, which he got through taking a series of exams.

A hockey player and later a much beloved coach, Couture stayed with snow and cold for the rest of his working life.

Couture lived in Lakeside after the war and took part in the old Class AA semi-pro leagues. Couture stayed in Duluth until 1957, when his employer, Northwestern Bell, transferred him to Cloquet. He began coaching youth hockey after his move to Cloquet and coached for more than three decades.

And oh, how he coached.

