Absentee voting in November election begins Friday

Secretary of State Steve Simon is reminding Minnesotans that starting Friday, Sept. 23, eligible voters can begin casting their ballots early for the Nov. 8 General Election by voting absentee. This is the first presidential-election year where Minnesotans no longer need an excuse to vote absentee — a reform also known as no-excuses absentee voting.

Minnesotans can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them, or they can vote absentee in person at their county or local elections office.

“I encourage all eligible Minnesotans who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, or simply want to vote from the comfort of their own home, to vote early by casting an absentee ballot and ensure that their voice is heard,” said Simon. “I know that together we can get our state back to number one in voter turnout in the country.”

For nine elections in a row Minnesota was number one in the country in voter turnout. In 2014, Minnesota fell to number six. Secretary Simon is challenging the people of Minnesota and the thousands of nonprofits and businesses across the state to return our state back to number one.

HOW TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot quickly and easily at mnvotes.org using the online application.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by downloading the “2016 Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application” and returning it to their county election office by email, mail or fax.

Voters can request an absentee ballot even if they are not registered to vote — a voter registration application will be provided with their ballot.

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

Voting Absentee by Mail: Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before the Nov. 8 General Election. Ballots returns after Nov. 8 will not be counted.

Voting Absentee in Person: The last day to vote absentee in person is Monday, Nov. 7.

MILITARY AND OVERSEAS VOTERS

Minnesotans serving in the military or living abroad — temporarily or indefinitely — can have an absentee ballot sent to them anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-from-milita....

WHAT’S ON MY BALLOT?

In addition to voting for the next President of the United States, Minnesotans will vote for their member of the U.S. House of Representatives, their state Senator and Representative, as well as on a constitutional amendment. Some Minnesotans may also be voting for their local county commissioner, soil and water supervisor, city officers, school board members, township officers or local ballot questions.

Minnesotans can use http://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/ to view their sample ballot and find links to candidates’ websites.

TRACKING YOUR BALLOT

Beginning Sept. 23, upon requesting an absentee ballot, voters may check the status of their ballot, such as when it was mailed, and if their completed ballot was received and accepted by their local elections office. Go to https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.