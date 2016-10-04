Law enforcement scholarship available

Sheriff Kelly Lake of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office announces the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2016. The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the state of Minnesota.

Members of MSA give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges.

“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” said Lake.

MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice, and recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.

The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 31 of the same year. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:

Mandated POST Skills Program

In their second year of a two year law enforcement program

In their third or fourth year of a four year college criminal justice program

In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two-year program, or two years of a four-year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office, or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.