Historic church gets new lease on life

The original bell has been brought back to Sawyer to be cleaned up and put back in the tower when the church is done being restored.

Workers for the Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps. work to tear down the ceiling in the overflow room at the back of the church. They were exposing the original ceiling last week to look for damage that may need repairs. Jamie Lund/jlund@pinejournal.com

The little log church on Mission Road was originally named “Guardian Angel Mission” when it was built in 1884. There is an effort now to restore the old church and use it for weddings or other smaller events. Jamie Lund/jlund@pinejournal.com

Workers for the Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps. work to tear down the ceiling in the overflow room at the back of the church. They were exposing the original ceiling last week to look for damage that may need repairs. Jamie Lund/jlund@pinejournal.com

The little log church on Mission Road was originally named “Guardian Angel Mission” when it was built in 1884. There is an effort now to restore the old church and use it for weddings or other smaller events. Jamie Lund/jlund@pinejournal.com

On a lot surrounded by tall pine trees sits a modest log church on Mission Road in Sawyer. Pine needles cover the cedar shake roof, and moss grows along the roof, the bell tower and even sways green in the wind on the cross atop the bell tower.

The little gray mission church has survived 132 years in the quiet wooded area. It survived the 1918 fire as well as being left empty twice, the first time from 1905 to 1925, and again the church was left silent and alone in 1964 when the new brick church was built next door.

The old bell was taken out of the tower many years ago and now has green lichen growing on it, like little green snowflakes sprinkled helter-skelter.

The insert in the old wooden altar is in a sad state of disrepair, with several of the heads of the people sitting around the Last Supper table missing, as are pieces of plaster here and there. The altar was built in 1872.

“This is the oldest wooden altar in the diocese of Duluth,” Deacon Bryan Bassa said.

The Saints Mary and Joseph Church, also known unofficially as “The Church in the Woods,” was originally named “Guardian Angel Mission” and is estimated to hold about 100 people.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the church was built in 1884 by Moses Posey with the assistance of other Chippewa parishioners. The historical significance is that the little log church “represents one of the earliest Catholic Churches among the Chippewa Indians in Minnesota,” according to the National Register.

The original part of the church is 20 feet by 32 feet and built “one tree wide by one tree long” out of white pine.

“The main building exhibits high quality dovetail piece-sur-piece craftsmanship. Some of these square-hewn pine logs are 14 inches in height and 32 feet long,” the National Register listing notes. “The distinctive features of this building are the excellence and beauty of the notching and placement of the logs, the well engineered articulation of the three annexes that form a cross (which can be seen from the sky) and the particular attractiveness of the natural setting of the church and churchyard.”

After having meetings for three years, the current deacons and parishioners are excited to begin cleaning and restoring the modest church to a usable condition again.

The building had been sitting unused since 1964 when the new brick church was built, and time has taken a toll on more than the bell.

Efforts to clean up the church have begun already.

Don Berthiaume has done several projects on the church over the years. including building a new shrine for St. Kateri Tekakwitha near the church. He has also done some repairs including having the large original painting of St. Kateri Tekakwitha reframed and hung inside the new church.

“He has been keeping this place in order,” Bassa said. “I have been pushing this since I came here four years ago.”

The Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps was hired for three days recently to begin the long restoration process. The crew began in the overflow room at the back of the church.

“We are starting by assessing the building structurally. In order to do that we need to expose the structure, so they are getting in there and exposing the rafters (in the overflow room) so we can see what shape it is in,” said Alice Torvinen, operations manager for Northern Bedrock. “We will also be removing the floor so we can see the foundation. We are just here for three days and will get them started on some of the biggest steps. Day one, demolition — it’s got to look worse before it looks better.”

The preservation workers also noticed little piles of sawdust inside the log building caused by insects and planned to spray the church before they left.

Subhed: A LONG LIST OF REPAIRS

The higher altar was removed and left outside for many years because, being so tall, it blocked the view of parishioners. The work to repair it took time and was finally completed in 2014. It is now sitting safely inside the basement of the brick church.

The original bell just came back home and is ready to have the lichen cleaned off and be set up in the bell tower once again.

The original font has been stripped of the old paint and is ready to be refurbished while it is stored in the basement of the new church.

The list of repairs is long: the old cedar shake roof needs work; the foundation is cracked; some of the logs will need to be repaired while others will need to be replaced where they rotted away.

Even though there was no vandalism while the church sat quietly in the shadow of the tall trees for the last 50-plus years, it still needs new windows and doors. The current doors swing outward and they would like to have them open into the building so they can put screens back in again, according to Berthiaume. Over the years three additions were added onto the original structure in the 1920s and ’40s along with a choir loft.

“We want to keep it as original as possible,” Bassa said. “It's on the National Register of Historic Places.”

Bassa was a teacher and enjoys history, both learning and teaching about it, and gives tours in the old church, including a few funny stories.

“It was interesting, we have two servers and the oldest server would stand by the stove and make the younger one stand across the room and freeze,” Bassa said, laughing. “And in the summertime he would reverse and make the younger one stand next to the stove and roast. There was a man, named Alec, who would sit up there with a bamboo pole and if a man came in with a hat still on, he would take it off and set it on the floor. One day Alec took a hat off and it was a lady, and that was the end of Alec!”

Repairs to restore the old log church are estimated at about $400,000.

To date $2,000 has been raised and they have applied for grants and would like to find more, according to Bassa.

For more information about the mission church or to donate, visit stkaterisawyer.com.