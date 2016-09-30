Fond du Lac man selected for two White House initiatives

Budreau said he received his acceptance via email, and read it three times, just to be sure he read the message correctly.

"I am beyond excited to attend, actually words can't accurately describe how excited I am,” Budreau said in an interview with the Pine Journal last week. “I am honored to be a part of the conference and able to attend. To sum up how I am feeling: Wow, just wow!’’

The Generation Indigenous (Gen-I) initiative focuses on improving the lives of Native youth through new investments and increased engagement. According to the website, Gen-I “will help improve the lives of Native youth by promoting a national dialogue, policies and programs to mobilize and cultivate the next generation of Native leaders. This program addresses issues of education, health and nutrition, juvenile justice, housing and youth engagement.”

The 22-year-old Cloquet High School grad said he wants to fight for the well-being of Native American people, and is excited to attend this conference where they will be discussing issues affecting Native Americans such as drugs, alcoholism and poverty -- all things he saw growing up in Carlton County.

As part of the Gen-I initiative, Budreau was also part of the White House Tribal Nations Conference on Monday, Sept. 26, which provides 567 federally recognized tribes with an opportunity to interact with high-level federal government officials and members of the White House council on Native American Affairs. President Obama hosted this year’s conference as it was his last and eighth conference to be held.

Budreau’s friend, mentor and former boss at the Brookston Community Center, Bryan Bosto, watched Budreau on the stage at the Tribal Nations Conference via live-stream Monday with a sense of pride and happiness.

“His acceptance to the White House Tribal Nations Conference was shocking, exciting and unreal,” Bosto said. “This could not have been offered to a better person, this young man who thinks about his family, his friends and others first before himself. Knowing why he is involved and who he mentored over the years has been gratifying. Watching him on that stage during the live stream was simply amazing.”

Although he is currently in graduate school at Ball State University in Indiana, Budreau began working at the Brookston Community Center on the Fond du Lac Reservation when he was still a teenager, helping out with programs and particularly the LAX-4-Life lacrosse camp, which focuses on teaching Native American youth how to play the game their ancestors created, along with learning more about healthy lifestyle choices.

Budreau said he decided he wanted to get involved after his best friend died of a drug overdose at the age of 18. He wanted to do something about it to help other young Native Americans stay away from drugs and finish college.

“When I was 15-years-old, I lost my best friend to drugs,” he said. “I was so sick of seeing the endless circle of youth dying to drugs.”

Bosto said Budreau was one of the original youth to attend the first lacrosse camp in 2010 and he almost got kicked out because he was taking responsibility for other’s behaviors.

“I am grateful that he wasn't removed because he has been a very instrumental in all the camps since,” Bosto said. “He went through as a camper, junior camp staffer, chaperone and in his final year he was contracted to manage the overnights. Whenever there was issues with the camp I did rely on his and Josh Baker's counsel. He kept my course steady in times of stress.”

In addition to helping with the lacrosse camps, Budreau worked with the young people at the community center, encouraging them to stay in school and live their lives away from drugs and alcohol. He did this by being a role model — Budreau started a retirement account at age 18, for example — and by simply talking to kids about better choices. Some of the best conversations came when they were playing board games, he said, or traveling somewhere.

Bosto said Budreau is still serving as a role model. Sara Fineday watched the live-stream with Bosto Monday, and she asked if Bosto would take her to sign up for the National Guard afterward.

“We talked about Josyaah and why he was on that stage,” Bosto said. “She was most amazed that she knew this young man as a [Brookston Community Center] employee last year and now he's representing their issues on the White House stage. So, his mentorship continues through discussion.”

Budreau posted this statement about his White House experience on his Facebook page Wednesday:

“For me (kinda cliche) it was about showing that any of us can get there, specifically the younger people on the reservation,” he wrote. “Anyone that knows me, can attest to the fact that I did not do that much growing up but once I started to make the right choices, I was able to get to that stage and speak. I was beyond nervous to speak in front of that many people, but what got me on that stage is that my little sisters get to see me there and realize that it is possible for them too. I cannot place a value on how important that is and I can't imagine the impacts it might have.”

Budreau’s parents are Wanez Desjarlait and Robert Budreau. He attended elementary school at Fond du Lac and graduated from Cloquet High School in 2012. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in arts in sociology and is currently studying for master’s degree in sociology. Budreau ultimately plans to get a doctorate degree in sociology to become a professor or work for the United Nations and continue to advocate for Native American issues.