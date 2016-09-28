Pet of the Week: Nemo

Nemo is a 5-½ month-old boy who is always happy and extremely outgoing. Even though he’s a boy, he has that “mom” personality with the other cats in his community room. He cleans them, cuddles with them and even wrestles and plays with them. He’s a happy kitten; you can hear him purring a mile away. He would be a great addition to any home. Nemo is great with dogs kids and cats. If you would like more information, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.