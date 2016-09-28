Woman dies in crash

Robin Lee Bergquist, 41, died in the crash that happened around 12:20 a.m., according to a Carlton County Sheriff’s Office news release Monday.

Authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash at 45 Thomson Road in Esko at 8:57 a.m. Saturday. However, neighbors told first responders they heard the crash at 12:20 a.m., but the crash was reported to law enforcement shortly before 9 a.m., said the sheriff’s office.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer pronounced the driver dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol, Cloquet EMS and Esko Fire Department responded to the call Saturday morning.