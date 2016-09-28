Club News: Noon Kiwanis

Maijala is a Cloquet High School senior who recently wrote an extensive article for the Pine Journal on Geographic Information System (GIS). Several Kiwanians had taken notice of this technology which details the ownership of parcels, woodlands, high ground, wetlands, lakes rivers, creeks, rights-of-way, etc. She was asked about lidar, mapping and autonomous vehicles.

Maijala also answered many questions about the perspective of millennials and young people’s views on Facebook, Instagram, Snap Chat, cell phones, technology, goals, inspirations and higher education. She talked about her own interests in track, long-distance running and Nordic skiing. She has been scouting northern institutions of higher learning such as Dartmouth College, where she may join the ski team.

Maijala is a very compelling speaker with a bright, winning smile and a knowledgeable manner. She was presented a Kiwanis cup as a remembrance of her lunch time with the club. To be sure, the Noon Kiwanis members will remember her.