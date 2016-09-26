Cromwell recognized for protecting drinking water supply

The city of Cromwell is being recognized for its exceptional commitment to protecting the community’s drinking water source. Cromwell’s Tom Johnson, water/wastewater and maintenance supervisor, and LuAnn Freiermuth, clerk/treasurer, were presented a certificate signed by Gov. Mark Dayton at City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

In a letter to the city, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Ed Ehlinger commended Cromwell’s leaders.

“The city of Cromwell has become a leader and fine example for other communities in the state as they seek to safeguard their drinking water source,” he said.

The city of Cromwell has engaged in many ways to manage and eliminate potential sources of contamination to the drinking water source, including collaborating to remove underground tanks at the Villa Vista assisted living facility, helping a private landowner seal unused wells, and investing in significant upgrades to the system.

The Source Water Protection Awards are granted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Rural Water Association (MRWA). MDH and MRWA work with public water suppliers to develop and implement protection plans for their drinking water source. The plans include efforts to prevent contamination of the drinking water source. Prevention is used as the first step in protecting public health, and is increasingly important as Minnesota faces threats to water quality. The city of Cromwell is one of 484 public water suppliers in the state implementing protection plans.

The award precedes “Imagine a Day Without Water” on Thursday, Sept. 15, a national day of action to educate public officials and engage citizens ab