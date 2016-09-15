Pet of the Week: Calvin

Calvin has been at the FOA shelter for far too long. He is a gorgeous 2-year-old domestic medium hair with beautiful markings. He would love to go to a home where he will be with another cat around his age or with the same energy level because he loves to wrestle and play rough with other kitties. He seems to get along very well with other male cats. Calvin is very vocal and likes to tell you all about his troubles. He does come up to you and ask for attention, but when he would like to be alone he will nip to let you know. Because of that, he would do best in a home without young children. Come meet this handsome young man and take him home. If you would like more information or have questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.