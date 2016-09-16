Carving the Vasa and other Nordic-style wood carving

Clayton Johnson spent seven years carving and recreating a scale model of the Swedish warship Vasa (it sank in 1628), which has been displayed at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. The director of the Vasa museum in Stockholm has called his work "the most accurate in the world." It's the best-known work of Johnson, who grew up in Wrenshall. His masterful craftsmanship includes a sculpture of the warhorse of Gustavus Adolphus, ornamentation, furniture, necklace pendants, decorative spoons and many other items.