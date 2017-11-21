Birth Announcement: Logan William Jarvi
Victoria and Nicholas Jarvi of Cloquet, Minn., announce the birth of their son, Logan William Jarvi, born at 9:02 p.m. May 16, 2016, at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet. Logan weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and is will celebrate his first birthday soon!
Haileigh, now 2, welcomes him to the family.
Maternal grandparents are James and Shirley Fahrenholz of Carlton, Minn.
Paternal grandparents are Steve and Kathy Jarvi of Carlton, and Karen Jarvi of Cloquet.
Paternal great-grandparents are William and Joann Lainen of Tamarack, Minn.