Military Mail
Private Treavor Lowther, Cloquet High School Class of 2014, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 13. Private Lowther successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 67 recruits in the Second Battalion, Fox Company, Training Platoon 2121. While in recruit training, Private Lowther received an expert badge in marksmanship.
Following 17 days on leave he reported to Camp Pendleton for one month at Military Combat Training then Military Occupation Specialty School. He has not been informed where he will be stationed following training.