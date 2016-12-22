Birth Announcement: James Michael Stillday
Maija McCloskey and Brian Stillday Jr. of Cloquet, Minn., announce the birth of their son, James Michael Stillday, born at 9:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet. James weighed 8 pounds.
Big brothers Sky, 6, Xavier, 2, Wambli, 1, and Brycen, 6, welcome him to the family.
Maternal grandmother is Cindy McCloskey of Cloquet.
Paternal grandparents are Wanez Desjairlait of Cloquet, Wauban Goodsky of Nett Lake, Minn., and Brian Stillday Sr. of Cloquet.