Birth Announcement: James Michael Stillday

Big brothers Sky, 6, Xavier, 2, Wambli, 1, and Brycen, 6, welcome him to the family.

Maternal grandmother is Cindy McCloskey of Cloquet.

Paternal grandparents are Wanez Desjairlait of Cloquet, Wauban Goodsky of Nett Lake, Minn., and Brian Stillday Sr. of Cloquet.