Birth Announcement: Brayden Bradley Charles King
Stephanie Bond and Kristopher King of Cloquet, Minn., announce the birth of their son, Brayden Bradley Charles King, born at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet. Brayden weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Brother Alec, age 14, and sisters Madison, 13 and Natalie, 8, welcome him to the family.
Maternal grandparents are Delbert Bond and Diane Bond, both of Cloquet.
Paternal grandparents are Jay and Trish King of Cloquet.