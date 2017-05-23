Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    CMS announces May students of the month

    By none Today at 11:53 a.m.
    Benjamin Sanders1 / 3
    2 / 3
    Markcus Wells3 / 3

    Name: Markcus Wells

    Grade: 6

    Parents: Mary and Michael Wells

    Who nominated this student and why: Ann Gustafson, sixth-grade teacher

    Markcus is an exemplary student. He tackles assignments with no complaints and with consistent success. When there is a question or concern Markcus regularly advocates for himself. While he knows how to avoid middle school drama, he is a very kind and caring individual!

    Name: Benjamin Sanders

    Grade: 6

    Parents: Dana and John Sanders

    Who nominated this student and why: Lindsey Gallagher, sixth-grade teacher

    Ben is a student who stands out because he always comes to school with a smile and fantastic attitude. He also tackles any task presented to him with thoroughness and gusto. He is truly a pleasure to have as a student in the classroom and his bright attitude is contagious to those around him.

    Students of the Month is sponsored by:

    Explore related topics:Lifeyouthstudents of the month
    Advertisement