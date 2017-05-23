CMS announces May students of the month
Name: Markcus Wells
Markcus is an exemplary student. He tackles assignments with no complaints and with consistent success. When there is a question or concern Markcus regularly advocates for himself. While he knows how to avoid middle school drama, he is a very kind and caring individual!
Name: Benjamin Sanders
Grade: 6
Parents: Dana and John Sanders
Who nominated this student and why: Lindsey Gallagher, sixth-grade teacher
Ben is a student who stands out because he always comes to school with a smile and fantastic attitude. He also tackles any task presented to him with thoroughness and gusto. He is truly a pleasure to have as a student in the classroom and his bright attitude is contagious to those around him.
