Queen of Peace School plus another 81 participating schools from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota will keep 100 percent of every $5 ticket sold thanks to raffle sponsor Catholic United Financial. The St. Paul-based company covers the entire cost of the prizes and promotional materials.

"If you want to support your Catholic school, this is a great way to do it," Catholic United President Harald Borrmann said. "Every $5 ticket buys you a chance to win a car, a vacation, or some other really great prizes. Supporting your Catholic school is really supporting your entire community."

More than 13,400 students from 82 participating schools in tri-state area will sell tickets now through Feb. 26, prior to the official drawing at 11. a.m. March 9 at Catholic United Financial's Home Office in St. Paul.

In the raffle's seven-year existence, it has helped Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest raise more than $5 million. The money raised has allowed these schools to provide tuition assistance, improve technology and pay for special learning opportunities, such as field trips and special guest speakers.

Along with the $20,000 the school hopes to generate in ticket sales, Queen of Peace also has a shot at winning a $3,000 grant from Catholic United if it is one of the top-three performing schools (based on the number of tickets sold per student). The company also awards the top-selling student at each school a Kindle Fire HD 8 and a pizza party to each top classroom.

Raffle updates can be followed on twitter @raffle4schools and on Facebook at facebook.com/catholicschoolsraffle. Hopeful ticket holders can watch the drawing ceremony live online at wwwcatholicunited.org/raffle.