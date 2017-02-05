Students kick off sales for million-dollar Catholic Schools Raffle
How can you turn $5 into a brand-new SUV or $20,000 in cash? The students at Queen of Peace School know! Students are selling raffle tickets as part of the Catholic Schools Raffle. Just one $5 bill gives buyers the opportunity to win a 2017 Jeep Compass (or $20,000 in cash), vacation packages, cool gadgets or other great prizes totaling $40,000 in value.
Queen of Peace School plus another 81 participating schools from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota will keep 100 percent of every $5 ticket sold thanks to raffle sponsor Catholic United Financial. The St. Paul-based company covers the entire cost of the prizes and promotional materials.
"If you want to support your Catholic school, this is a great way to do it," Catholic United President Harald Borrmann said. "Every $5 ticket buys you a chance to win a car, a vacation, or some other really great prizes. Supporting your Catholic school is really supporting your entire community."
More than 13,400 students from 82 participating schools in tri-state area will sell tickets now through Feb. 26, prior to the official drawing at 11. a.m. March 9 at Catholic United Financial's Home Office in St. Paul.
In the raffle's seven-year existence, it has helped Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest raise more than $5 million. The money raised has allowed these schools to provide tuition assistance, improve technology and pay for special learning opportunities, such as field trips and special guest speakers.
Along with the $20,000 the school hopes to generate in ticket sales, Queen of Peace also has a shot at winning a $3,000 grant from Catholic United if it is one of the top-three performing schools (based on the number of tickets sold per student). The company also awards the top-selling student at each school a Kindle Fire HD 8 and a pizza party to each top classroom.
Raffle updates can be followed on twitter @raffle4schools and on Facebook at facebook.com/catholicschoolsraffle. Hopeful ticket holders can watch the drawing ceremony live online at wwwcatholicunited.org/raffle.