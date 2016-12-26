CMS announces December students of the month

Justyce is a very diligent student. She pays attention to detail and follows every ounce of instruction that her teachers deliver. Justyce is a considerate learner who is aware of her strengths and the areas where she could improve. She has set many goals this year in reading and math and has already accomplished many of them, while overcoming barriers and addressing areas to improve as part of her goal-setting process. Justyce is very kind and I truly enjoy having the opportunity to get to know her better. I have no doubt that she will have a very successful year and I look forward to being a part of it.

Name: Caleb Newton

Grade: 6

Parent: Kent Newton

Who nominated this student and why: Cindy Allen, sixth-grade teacher

Caleb is a new student in our school this year and he is a joy to have in class. He comes to school with such a positive attitude and cheerful disposition! Caleb is outgoing and friendly to all of his classmates; if someone needs help, he is the first to offer his assistance in a meaningful, kind way. Caleb works hard in class, asks questions and makes the morning so much more pleasurable for all of us just by being present in class. He makes true the saying, "If you want to have a friend, be one." Caleb also recognizes when he needs to work a little harder at a certain activity and then gets right to work to master it. I am so glad that Caleb has enjoyed his year at CMS so far. I wish him every success in the future; he deserves it!