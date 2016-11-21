Queen of Peace announces November student of the month

Grade: 6

Parents: Becky and Pete Erickson

Who nominated this student and why: Mrs. Liz Waldorf, teacher

“Alec is a great role model to students in his class, as well as students in the rest of the school. He is responsible and respectful to all. Alec is talented academically, athletically, and artistically, and willing to try new things. He has recently started playing the clarinet with the Cloquet Middle School band, in addition to piano lessons, and practice for his many sports. Alec always has a positive outlook, and gets along well with everyone. It is truly a pleasure having the opportunity to work with Alec this year!”