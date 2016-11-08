Area teams participate in ‘YES! Fall Summit’

With a few new teams and several returning teams, the day started off with several mixers to get the students introduced to each other. This was followed up by keynote speakers from “Sea Change,” a multi-generational group out of Two Harbors, who use sailing on Lake Superior to conduct research and hold community meetings on climate change. They shared about their expedition from May 2016, sailing up the North Shore and into Canada to speak with residents and gather their observations about how the lake has changed. One of the most startling finds of their voyage was the seven days where water temperatures were in the high 70s to low 80s out in the middle of Superior. Previous observations have seldom seen temperatures over 60 degrees. This significant change for the second largest freshwater lake on the planet was an eye opener for everyone.

After a hearty lunch, returning teams shared about the projects they have been working on to reduce their global impacts and make their schools a better place for learning. All teams spent time laying out a plan for this upcoming school year. YES! teams are planning on working further on their school gardens, competing in a solar boat regatta, managing the shoreline of a city lake to keep erosion down and improve habitat just to name a few. One student said, “This was a very engaging day and they can’t wait to see what kind of impact their team will have on their school’s environment this year.”

YES! is a unique experiential learning program where youth in grades 7-12 engage in hands-on learning and undertake meaningful projects that expose students to how science, technology, engineering, and math are applied in real life. These projects not only lead to dramatic demonstrations of renewable energy technology and conservation practices, but also build skills that will directly impact their future in education and the workforce like creativity, innovation, problem-solving, communication, teamwork and project management. During the 2016-17 school year, over 30 YES! teams are participating across the state of Minnesota.

The YES! Program is a collaboration between Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Laurentian Environmental Center, Lakes Country Service Cooperative, and Ney Nature Center. Major funding for the 2016-2017 season is provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, a constitutionally-established permanent fund for protecting and enhancing Minnesota's environment and natural resources, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). For more information, visit www.youthenergysummit.org.