Middle school students ‘power up’ to explore new things

“I like being active and getting out,” said young zombie runner Maddie Bassett about the Pumpkin Run 5K Power Up class she participated in at Cloquet Middle School. The October class is the second one to involve running this school year. The popular class was large, with 43 students, all of them sixth-graders.

Cloquet Middle School incorporated Power Up enrichment classes three years ago in place of recess due to a lack of green space for the students.

The Power Ups are for both intervention and enrichment opportunities for the students. The 30-minute month-long classes offer the students an outlet for energy, creativity or provide quiet time as well as some relearning. There are nine Power Up sections offered in the school year, so students can choose a different one each month.

The classes are as varied as the teachers and students’ interests. There have been classes for computer coding, math, short skits, robotics, chess, fly fishing, arts and crafts as well as more than one running Power Up.

“It gives kids the time to go deeper into something they are interested in,” said CMS Principal Tom Brenner, adding the Cloquet Educational Foundation sometimes helps out with supplies for a Power Up class.

Brenner said both teachers and students come up with ideas for the Power Ups. If students have a Power Up idea, they find a teacher to chaperone/guide the class.

Students and teachers also reap the benefits of the classes, Brenner said.

One of the benefits is stronger relationships are forged than is possible during regular class time.

“My favorite part is watching the kids support one another. They have learned to set goals for themselves and work hard,” said guidance counselor Jamie Jazdzewski. “Another positive of Power Up is that it gives staff a chance to connect with kids who have similar interests. I love sharing my love for running with my students. I get the chance to spend time with them and encourage them outside my office.”

Jazdzewski started the running Power Up three years ago with seventh- and eighth-grade students. And then teacher Ann Lindner joined, bringing the sixth-grade students on board. This is the second year the group has participated in the Pumpkin Run sponsored by Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

Sixth-grader Thomas Barnes said he enjoys the opportunity to get outside during the school day and run.

“I like running; I run in 5K’s,” Barnes said, adding that he likes running at Pinehurst Park because of the hills.

Although running is a family affair for sixth-grader Wyatt Zeleznikar, he said he was planning to ditch his family at the Pumpkin Run and run with his classmates instead.

The Power Up Pumpkin Run students ran three times a week for the month at various locations until the final two classes. For the final classes, they met in the classroom to discuss the details of costumes and where to meet at the college to apply zombie makeup before the race. Charlotte Ripp showed the class how to apply the makeup on volunteer Perry Goad.

Fellow runner Macie Majerle agreed that the Pumpkin Run Power Up was fun and said she will take it again if it is offered.

“It's easier to make connections when you are sharing a passion,” Brenner said. “It’s important to make connections with the kids at this age level.”

He added that he had talked to each grade about the possibility of having space for recess at the new middle school being constructed south of the high school. The students told him they did not want to give up the Power Up classes.