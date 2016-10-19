CMS announces October students of the month

Reeya is a student who strives to make herself better daily. I witness this by the dedication she provides in bringing a change of clothes each day no matter if we are in the gym or the pool. She demonstrates a strong commitment by completing each individualized warmup and encouraging group members around her who are working on a common goal. She also has a desire to build up her peers and stick up for them when it could be just as easy to leave them be or use them as a stepping stool. Regardless of her family heritage, I can see a Finnish sisu determination in each goal she looks to humbly achieve.

Name: Nathaniel Bong

Grade: 8

Parents: Theresa Vermeersch and Blu Bong

Who nominated this student and why: Nicole Ojanen, science teacher

Nate has been doing a fantastic job in our earth science class this year. He embraces the idea that science is all about curiosity and discovery. Nate is always willing to participate in class; he asks great questions and is willing to share his thoughts and ideas with the people around him, sparking their curiosity in the process. Nate’s genuine passion and love of learning is contagious, making him the kind of student who gets the kids around him excited about what they are learning. He is very polite, hard-working and always has a smile on his face or a card trick that will amaze you. Thank you for sharing your passion for science with all of us, Nate!