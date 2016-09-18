Cromwell-Wright Elementary to hold ‘Scouting Night’

Girls in kindergarten and older are invited to “School Night to Join

Scouting” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Cromwell-Wright Elementary, 5624 Highway 210 in Cromwell. Parents can learn more about Girl Scouts and sign up on site. Parents can also sign their girl up online at girlscouts.org/join.

Membership costs $15 per year but scholarships and product sales help defray

the cost of badges and activities. Parents and other adult volunteers work

together to make Girl Scout activities happen which provides a quality,

values-based program.

The Girl Scout leadership experience is customizable to each girl’s

interests. Through badges, activities, camps, and trips there is no limit to

what girls can do! Current welcome new participants to help them join in the

fun, make new friends, and have a great time.

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves northern

Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. For more information about getting

involved, call 218-828-3515 or e-mail membership@gslakesandpines.org.