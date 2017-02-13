Community Connections

One person's need may just be another person's opportunity! And, sometimes, those opportunities can open up to limitless possibilities. Are you in a transitional chapter of life, looking for what is next? We encourage you to look around and see what tugs at your heart. Needs abound. And volunteering — reaching outside of yourself to serve others — may just be the direction and opportunity you've been looking for. Once you take that first step, it could turn into limitless possibilities. Volunteering has health benefits to boot, not to mention most folks find it very rewarding. If you're not sure where to start, call Cathy at 218-879-9238. We would be happy to help you find a volunteer opportunity that is a perfect match for you. Just a few opportunities are listed below.

Upcoming events, community news

Refire! — Volunteer Services of Carlton County is hosting weekly meetings, featuring a delicious buffet luncheon and guest speakers or entertainment. The meetings encourage a healthy lifestyle and are geared toward adults 55 and over, although everyone is welcome. Cost of meal is $5 for age 55 and older; $10 for all others. Please join us Mondays at noon at The Public House, 214 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Weekly pre-registration is required. Call 218-879-9238 by Friday afternoons to register. Check out Volunteer Services' Facebook page or call the above number for more information.

Carlton Wellness Center Now Open — It's not too late to make your New Year's Resolution a reality. Are you looking to live a healthier lifestyle or perhaps looking for a place closer to home to work out? Come check out the Carlton Wellness Center, 199 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Tours are available, and memberships are being accepted. For more information, contact the Carlton Wellness Center at 218-384-1115.

Volunteer opportunities through RSVP

• Board Member — Local nonprofit is seeking a board member interested in youth advocacy. Time commitment is approximately four hours per month.

• Bookkeeper — Community nonprofit is seeking a bookkeeper. Need to have knowledge of Quicken. Time commitment is one to two hours per month. Can serve from home.

• Deliver Meals — Seeking volunteers willing to help deliver Meals on Wheels during winter months, or willing to serve as substitute. Several locations available.

• Food Shelf — Community food shelves are seeking volunteers to assist with stocking and distribution. Can be short-term winter commitment.

• Handyman — Looking for volunteers willing to assist with occasional small handyman-type projects. Flexible schedule.

• Menu Service — Hospital is seeking volunteers to help order and deliver meals for patients. Approximately two hours per shift; three shifts available. Flexible schedule.

• Visiting — Seeking volunteers willing to check in on and/or visit homebound individuals. Also seeking volunteers interested in writing letters for, or playing cards or cribbage with, assisted living residents. Very flexible schedule.

• Volunteer Guardians — Seeking individuals with the desire to advocate for an adult person who may not be able to represent themselves. Training is provided. Small time requirement and flexible schedule.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, please call Volunteer Services and ask for Cathy Niemi, RSVP Director, at 218-879-9238, Ext. 102.