    Arrowhead Senior Menu

    By none on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:52 a.m.

    The Arrowhead Senior Dining Program is open to all area seniors age 60 and over for $4 ($7.50 for guests).

    Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cloquet Senior Center.

    Party day's entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m.

    For reservations, call 218-879-5870 the day before meal.

    "Meals on Wheels" is available; call Louise Gassert at 218-879-5870.

    Volunteer drivers are needed for Mondays and Wednesdays. Call if you can help.

    Week of Feb. 6-10

    Monday — Cheeseburger, fresh fruit

    Tuesday — Egg bake, cinnamon roll

    Wednesday — Roast pork dinner, snowball cake

    Thursday — Meatball dinner, fresh fruit

    Friday — Ham dinner or alternative, fruit

    Call in your request for alternate entrees 24 hours in advance. Frozen meals are now available for weekends.

