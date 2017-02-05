Arrowhead Senior Menu

Party day's entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m.

For reservations, call 218-879-5870 the day before meal.

"Meals on Wheels" is available; call Louise Gassert at 218-879-5870.

Volunteer drivers are needed for Mondays and Wednesdays. Call if you can help.

Week of Feb. 6-10

Monday — Cheeseburger, fresh fruit

Tuesday — Egg bake, cinnamon roll

Wednesday — Roast pork dinner, snowball cake

Thursday — Meatball dinner, fresh fruit

Friday — Ham dinner or alternative, fruit

Call in your request for alternate entrees 24 hours in advance. Frozen meals are now available for weekends.