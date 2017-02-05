Arrowhead Senior Menu
The Arrowhead Senior Dining Program is open to all area seniors age 60 and over for $4 ($7.50 for guests).
Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cloquet Senior Center.
Party day's entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m.
For reservations, call 218-879-5870 the day before meal.
"Meals on Wheels" is available; call Louise Gassert at 218-879-5870.
Volunteer drivers are needed for Mondays and Wednesdays. Call if you can help.
Week of Feb. 6-10
Monday — Cheeseburger, fresh fruit
Tuesday — Egg bake, cinnamon roll
Wednesday — Roast pork dinner, snowball cake
Thursday — Meatball dinner, fresh fruit
Friday — Ham dinner or alternative, fruit
Call in your request for alternate entrees 24 hours in advance. Frozen meals are now available for weekends.