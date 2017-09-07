Entries from the County Fair
Morgan Olson entered this black and white photograph of a girl and her horse in the Carlton County Fair and won first place in that category. The Barnum resident enjoys taking candid photography.
Katelynne Schatz from Kettle River won a blue ribbon at the Carlton County Fair for her "Watercolor Lillies" in the category Graphic Arts, Flowers and foliage.
"Bushman" is an acrylic painting entered in the Carlton County Fair by Leone Strickland from Barnum, Minn.