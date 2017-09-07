Search
    Entries from the County Fair

    By none Today at 11:33 a.m.
    Katelynne Schatz from Kettle River won a blue ribbon at the Carlton County Fair for her "Watercolor Lillies" in the category Graphic Arts, Flowers and foliage.1 / 3
    Morgan Olson entered this black and white photograph of a girl and her horse in the Carlton County Fair and won first place in that category. The Barnum resident enjoys taking candid photography.2 / 3
    "Bushman" is an acrylic painting entered in the Carlton County Fair by Leone Strickland from Barnum, Minn.3 / 3

