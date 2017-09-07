Entries from the County Fair

083117.N.PJ.FairEntries - 1

Katelynne Schatz from Kettle River won a blue ribbon at the Carlton County Fair for her "Watercolor Lillies" in the category Graphic Arts, Flowers and foliage.

"Bushman" is an acrylic painting entered in the Carlton County Fair by Leone Strickland from Barnum, Minn.