Happy birthday Gordy!

Lundquist still likes to go to work everyday with family members, including his wife, Marilyn, son Dan, and grandson Sever. He also enjoys talking to all the customers who have made their way to the restaurant over the years.

Lundquist credits his longevity to good living and a loving wife who takes care of him.

"I still feel good, I still have my head screwed on right, still drive my own car and make my own decisions," said Lunquist with a big smile and a twinkle in his eyes. "And I love my wife!"

Lundquist feels he has the best of both worlds when he is working at Gordy's as he is with family members and greeting new and old customers at the front counter. He said he makes good memories every day while at work.

"I have made lots of friends and shared many experiences," said Lundquist. "We talk about fishing trips, family and even shed a few tears once in awhile."

He planned to end his big day at his oldest son's cabin on Schultz Lake eating a big steak.