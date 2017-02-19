OUR NEIGHBORS: Juntunen looks back on 40 years with Esko Fire

"She's going to be a firefighter too," he declared confidently, "just like Papa and her dad!"

Juntunen recently retired as chief of the Esko Volunteer Fire Department after four decades, the second of three generations of firefighters.

His father, an electrician, set the bar high as far as community service was concerned by putting in some 30 years as a volunteer with the Esko Fire Department.

"If you look back at the history of the department," related Juntunen, "up until 1999 or so there were a lot of Juntunens, Kinnunens and Bergstedts who belonged. It was just what you did — you were on the fire department. It was started by Sakrie Bergstedt. There were too many sauna and barn fires, so Sakrie decided we needed our own fire department. Cloquet already had an established department in those days and so did Carlton. They helped cover this area, but with the delay in notifications and that sort of thing, everything burned to the ground."

Among Juntunen's earliest memories were the calls that his dad got during all hours of the day and night.

"My mom and dad slept in the basement bedroom. The wall right outside their room was paneled and that's where the telephone hung," he recalled. "The notification system back then was different. There were 10 firefighters who had what was called the 'fire phone.' There was no 911 Dispatch as we know it today. They'd dial a certain number and the 10 phones would ring in 10 different houses. Growing up, we kids were told not to ever touch the button on the phone. From that button, you could set off the siren. That's how the rest of the firefighters were summoned. Since that time, we've never painted that wall and you can still see where the phone was!"

Juntunen and his wife still live in that very house where he grew up.

"I was about 26 or 27 years old when my folks decided to move on to Round Lake," he explained. "I decided, 'I'm too lazy to move. Why don't I just buy the house and stay here?'"

At that same time, his dad said to him, "Since we're moving, you're going to take my spot with the fire department — no ifs, ands or buts about it!"

Though the younger Juntunen was working for the township road department and about to get married, he never hesitated to take on his civic responsibility. Besides, he'd had a taste of firefighting in high school and by then it was in his blood.

"Just as it is yet today, the department was always shy of members," he said, "so there were four of us students who got to leave school when the siren went off during the day — 99 percent of the time it was for grass or wildland fires — and I really liked it!"

Juntunen recalled that one of his very first calls was a training run behind the Co-op store.

"We burned a chicken coop!" he said. "We had enough of an introduction to fire in that little chicken coop that we knew this was serious business."

Another time, he was among a group of firefighters who responded to the report of a sauna fire on Koski Road.

"We pretty much expected to see the sauna lying on the ground," he recalled, "but about halfway there the dispatcher added, 'Oh, by the way — the sauna is in the house!' So that kind of put a little extra giddy up into our response!"

And then there was the incident involving his son Jason, who was with the department for 10 years before moving to Cloquet.

"Two weeks before Jason's wedding, we responded to a chimney fire," he said. "I was on a balcony and saw this guy go sliding by and couldn't catch him. Here it turned out to be Jason! He slid off the steep roof and landed on the sidewalk, right on his air pack. But he came out of that OK."

Serving with the Esko department wasn't all chasing after fires, however. In later years, the department got into responding with the Cloquet Ambulance's first responders and the complexion of their work began to change dramatically.

"The biggest part of the department's business these days is medical," he said. "We're a first responder unit who goes to an occasional fire!"

Juntunen said Esko has always had the very best turnout gear — coats, helmets and boots — that money can buy.

"That's one thing this community has always been really good about," he said. "It's been kind of an unsung motto that if we provide the labor, they'll supply the equipment."

He admitted, however, that over the years, the toughest thing for the department has been towing the line with the budget.

"What's really putting a burden on us today is the mandates for training hours," said Juntunen. "Lately, the state has stepped up to the plate and this year we got a grant for something like $6,400 to provide all our training. That's a godsend. The other challenge is to to free up the people for all the training hours. Since the creation of OSHA, there are a lot more blood- and airborne-pathogens and we have to be up to date on all that training. A lot of it is required annually, which takes away from the time we have to do other training."

Juntunen said for years, departments have been trying to get legislation passed to allow volunteer firefighters to leave work for a fire, but it just doesn't hold.

"It's up to the employer," he explained. "When I worked for the road crew, all four of us were firefighters so for sure four of us would respond to a call during the day. There were also a couple of school teachers. It was kind of a known thing that when that siren went off, they'd better get someone over to cover Bowman's classroom because Bowman was going to be gone. There were custodians over there who would do the same. But if you were working at one of the mills, you probably weren't going to be able to leave."

Juntunen said he has been fortunate to be on close terms with the last three Duluth fire chiefs, which has reaped benefits for the department as well.

"We've been very fortunate to get a lot of equipment from Duluth," he said.

Juntunen is the first to admit, however, that being a member of a volunteer fire and rescue organization is so much more than just dollars and cents.

Volunteers in a small township take their work very personally, and sometimes they're up against the challenge of responding to incidents involving friends and neighbors. At no time was that hammered home as suddenly — and tragically — as when fellow firefighter Kim Granholm was killed while responding to a call along I-35 in 2002. Juntunen recalls the details of that day like it was yesterday.

"It was the first day of July," he related. "Someone was on strike at the mill so the logging trucks were all backed up. I had gone for coffee at the Pantry and when I got out of there I decided to go over to see how long a string of trucks had backed up. I was halfway there when the call came in from Dispatch. It didn't sound like much, but I responded anyway. Someone had called in saying they thought their Corvette was on fire alongside the freeway. Kim and Allina [his wife, also a volunteer firefighter with the department] pulled up to the station at the same time so I sent them out there with the hose truck. I was just putting on the coffee pot at the hall when all of a sudden another call came in saying, 'Help, help, help — we've been hit. Send everybody!'"

As it turned out, both Kim and Allina were out of the truck at the scene when Kim was struck by a passing motorist.

"When we got out there it looked like a war zone," said Juntunen.

Kim was airlifted to a Duluth hospital but died from his injuries.

"That was probably one of the worst days of my life," said Juntunen. "I still think of it often."

That wasn't the first time that tragedy struck the Esko department. Just before Juntunen became chief, the Jarvis family was killed in a car accident on New Year's Day on the Iron Range. The father, Bill Jarvis, was a member of the department.

In more recent years, it was Zach Gamache, a young department volunteer who was killed by an oncoming motorist on his way to a surveying job with the county.

"You play in this game long enough and the odds say you're going have to deal with it — and we have," Juntunen said.

Juntunen went to work with the Minnesota Fire Marshall's office in 1987. He spent 28 years there and was an inspector the majority of the time, though he did some arson investigation as well.

"That was a real eye opener as to what this game is all about!" he said. "I had been with them for about two years when we responded to the Windigo Lodge fire on the Gunflint, where seven people died. We were up there for two weeks, sifting through the rubble and digging for bodies."

When he served as president of the Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association from 2004-2005, he got to know a lot of people in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources who were responsible for sending people to wildland fires around the country.

As a result, Esko volunteers later went to Yellowstone, Wyoming, Montana and Texas to battle wildland fires, as well as to Moorhead following the floods. They also got called to the Ham Lake fire along the Gunflint Trail.

"That was a good learning experience," reflected Juntunen. "We train and train, but when you get to go to a large-scale incident, you finally get to see how you fit into the big picture."

Juntunen retired from his job with the Fire Marshall's office last year, and this January he handed over the reins of the fire chief's position to Kyle Gustafson. As frosting on the cake, this week Juntunen was honored at the Carlton County Board of Commissioners meeting with the Emergency Services Lifetime Achievement Award.

These days life promises to be a bit calmer and laid back for the retired Juntunen, but it's not without its hazards. A few weeks ago he was ice fishing at Red Lake when he twisted his ankle in the slush. A metal plate and six screws later, the broken ankle is now on the mend. He plans to spend a lot of his newly discovered leisure time at the hunting shack, traveling with his wife and, of course, in the sauna. He plans to remain active with the fire department for a few more months — "until the camping season gets underway," he explained, "and then I'm pulling the plug!"