Cromwell woman celebrates 101 years

Ailie celebrated her 101st trip around the sun on Dec. 5, 2016, surrounded by friends and extended family at Vista Villa Care Center in Cromwell. While she said it was a wonderful day, it couldn’t beat her 100th birthday, “because that was the big one.”

Looking back at her years brought smiles and tears to Ailie’s face, as she reminisced about her life in Northern Minnesota.

Born in 1915 just outside of Kettle River on Highway 73, Ailie was the middle child of seven children. Her parents, John and Amanda Sillanpaa, owned a small home and farm four miles north of Kettle River.

“I was a survivor of the 1918 Fire,” Ailie said. “I don’t know if I remember anything or only what I’ve been told, but that shaped my family’s life in so many ways. We were very lucky.”

That fateful day in October, Ailie and her family would be one of a handful of surrounding families to survive the fire in their immediate area.

“My dad saved us,” Ailie recalled. “Our neighbor close by had just plowed their field and my dad put us in a wagon pulled by horses into that field. And this plowed field, that’s how we got saved. There was no grass or anything to burn so the fire couldn’t reach us. But we got the smoke. I don’t know how we survived the smoke.”

Later, Ailie’s family learned that their house, her school house and one other neighbor’s home had survived.

“We lost a lot of neighbors,” said Ailie sadly. “We did what we could to help. My dad had a big part in that fire. He worked clearing roads. All the brush and trees that partially burned had fallen on the roads, and he cleared them all.”

Surviving friends and neighbors stayed with Ailie’s family for months until they could rebuild or move on. Ailie said her family tried to move on as normal. They rebuilt, and continued to grow their family.

In 1927 Ailie’s mother died at the age of 45, two years after giving birth to one surviving twin. Not able to support six kids on his own, Ailie’s dad sent some of the younger siblings to live with other family members.

“Dad couldn’t take care of us so he broke up the home. We were scattered all over,” Ailie said. She was 10 years old at the time.

Ailie went to live with her older sister and husband, and continued her schooling in Ely, Minn., until eighth grade. Then she moved back to an old neighbor’s farm in Cromwell to start work.

“I got $5 a month, and I had to work like two people. I took care of cows, ran around the farm. It was awful,” Ailie said, laughing. “But it was good work at that time. After about a year I had almost $60 saved up and moved to Duluth. I started my life by my own self.”

However Ailie wouldn’t stay in Duluth long. In 1937, 21-year-old Ailie married Pete Chernich, a fellow Cromwell native, and the couple briefly moved to Virginia to work in the shipyards. Three years later they packed what they could, and spent nearly all their money, $97, on two one-way tickets to Seattle, Wash.

“Pete wanted to see the world, he didn’t want to settle,” Ailie said. “So we went out to Seattle then down to California to make our own lives. But then the war came.

“It was a horrible time. All these boys were joining (the military). My husband wanted to join the service so bad. But they wouldn’t take him because he was colorblind. So we came back to Cromwell so he could join the Merchant Marines. At that time the Merchant Marines weren’t under the U.S. military, so Pete was able to join without colorblind restrictions.”

After enlisting, Pete was sent to New York, then transferred to Bali, Italy, while Ailie moved back to Cromwell and lived with his parents on the farm.

“We couldn’t really write letters because all letters were censored,” she said. “But he did write me one letter, the last letter I got from him, he said ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we met in Minnesota and had Christmas together?’ And that was his way of telling me he was coming home.

“I was so excited. We got this big tree,” she said.

“My husband liked Scotch and used to have a case of Scotch. But I, of course, couldn’t afford a case so I bought him one bottle, his favorite, and wrapped it in pink tissue paper and stuck it under the tree.”

Ailie paused.

“I still have that bottle.”

Ailie and Pete would never spend another Christmas together. On Dec. 2, 1943, Pete became one of thousands to lose their lives in the German air attack against the Bari military base.

After learning of the bombing, Ailie wrote to the War Department asking if there were any survivors of the Bari base bombing. They responded with a list of five names.

“The closest man to me was a man in Chicago,” she said. “So I bought a bus ticket and got myself there. We made arrangements to meet … I remember the man told me ‘I can’t tell you anything if you break down, so just sit and listen.’ So I said ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ I had a hard time, but I did it.

“I always had that feeling that some day he was coming home, but he (the Chicago man) told me ‘No, no one came out of there alive.’”

After Pete’s death, Ailie moved back to Duluth to restart life on her own. She kept herself busy, working farming jobs and any others she felt like taking. She was also an avid visitor of the Duluth Farmers Market, loving the fresh produce for her meals. It was on one of these many trips to the market when she met the Costello family.

“I met Mary Costello many times, and she kept telling me to come home with her and meet her son,” said Ailie. “Finally one day I agreed to help on their farm. And that’s how I met Tony.”

But, being a very independant woman, Ailie and Tony’s courtship lasted 16 years before they finally tied the knot.

“I had my own place so I didn’t feel the need to move to his farm,” she said. “I just worked there. Then I spent many years working at the Trolley in Cromwell.”

Ailie was also instrumental in the opening of the Clothing Depot in Cromwell.

“I was so busy, I didn’t have time to get married,” Allie said laughing.

The couple finally decided to tie the knot in 1972.

Tony and Ailie lived a peaceful and busy 11 years on their 300-acre farm, nestled right off the shore of Tamarack Lake. Ailie said the couple could always find time to enjoy the country life, but then Mother Nature would rear her head and they’d be running around busy again.

A few years after getting married, the couple lost their biggest barn and food storage to a tornado. And poor Tony was struck by lightning three times! But the couple pushed through the hard times and lived what Ailie recalls as a happy life.

In 1983 Tony Costello lost his battle to prostate cancer, and passed away at the age of 63.

“I took care of him for three months after he was sent home from hospice,” Ailie said, recalling the months before her second husband's death. “It was hard. But I loved him. And in the end that wins out.”

After Tony’s death, Ailie, now 68, stayed at their Tamarack Lake farm for another four years before moving to a small trailer home in Esko.

Not having any children of her own, Ailie said the farm life became too tough for her.

“I couldn’t do it on my own,” she said. “I moved in with a girlfriend of mine at the time and we searched for mobile homes I could handle on my own.”

Ailie spent the next 17 years living in Esko, making a new life for herself and keeping busy with friends and extended family, before moving to Vista Villa in 2004.

“I’ve made friends here,” said Ailie. “Everyone came out to celebrate with me for my birthday. I felt special. It’s a nice life.”