“I thought they were were ‘cultural tourists,’” Jaakola said.

In fact, the trio of women — writers Katja Kettu and Maria Seppälä along with photographer/videographer Meeri Koutaniemi — told Jaakola they were planning a book and a documentary film. They ended up staying in Jaakola’s camper at the powwow and meeting lots of different people.

Jaakola said she hadn’t really thought too seriously about being Finndian before that.

“Since this topic has kind of opened up, I’m finding out that there are a lot more people in the Fond du Lac community who have Finnish-American heritage,” she said, rattling off names like Ammesmaki, Soukkala, Diver, Dr. Arne Vainio, Carl Gawboy and Frank Beibl, among others. “We are tribal members, so our first cultural identity, of course, would be as tribal citizens, but to have that heritage doesn’t exclude the Finnish cultural identity.”

The trio of Finlanders returned the next summer with soundguy Rauno Mynttinen, and told Jaakola they wanted to attend the East Lake powwow and connect with more people of mixed Finnish and Ojibwe heritage.

At that point, Jaakola started paying more attention to the project.

“I realized they were taking more of a glancing interest in the topic,” Jaakola said. “They were invested in telling a story.”

The hard cover book telling that story, “Fintiaanien Mailla,” was published in Finland in August. It is written in Finnish and contains both text and stunning documentary-style photography of people, places like the Fond du Lac gas station and even Jim Northrup and his Rez Car license plate. The three are still working on a documentary film about the same subject.

In an email interview with the Pine Journal, Kettu said the idea for the book came about after she wrote a novel — “The Hawk Moth” (or Yöperhonen) — about Finnish immigration to the United States in the early 20th century, when thousands of emigrants left Finland in hopes of a better life in North America.

“Along the way I noticed that there were marriages and connections between those Finns and Ojibwas,” Kettu wrote. “Maria, on the other hand, was interested of reservations and Natives. Then we found (the) word ‘Finndian’ and realized that we could use that term as a window to tell both history on Finnish and Ojibwa point of view and talk about immigration worldwide and how it affects, for example, indigenous people.”

Seppälä and Kettu grew up together, Seppälä said, adding that Kettu is “a fixture of writing in Finland,” and they had been talking about doing a joint project for years. And Seppälä knew Koutaniemi from studying photojournalism at university, so that’s how the trio formed a team.

Kettu explained that the book tells the story of Finnish immigrants and Ojibwe people.

“They knew the land the same way, and they [drank] the same way,” she wrote. “Both ethnic groups were looked down by other society, so the bond was practical but natural in the same way.”

Seppälä said the book is not only about Finndians, it’s about indigenous people, and how they are affected in the same ways, even in different countries. It mixes current issues with history, to try to make people understand that immigration is not a new thing, even as people across the world worry about waves of immigrants from war-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

“The Finns went to the U.S. and many of them were young men, not families,” she said. “They worked in the mines, or logging, and that’s how they met the native ladies.”

Finland also has a troubled history with its native population, the Sami tribes.

“There are many similarities, how the majority population of different countries try to oppress the native population,” Seppälä said, also citing the Mäori in New Zealand and the Aborigines in Australia. Issues in the past and today include loss of language, religion and culture, discrimination, questions about rights to land and water, and much more.

During three different trips to the U.S., the Finnish writers and photographers visited several different parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, talking to many different people. They spoke with several Fond du Lac Band members, as well as people from the Bois Forte Band and more in northern Wisconsin. Kettu said they also interviewed some anti-mining activists, along with researchers and scholars of Native studies, Minnesota Historical Society members, American Finns and Jim Kurtti from the Finnish Heritage Center. They were even interviewed by Native Report in Duluth, which filmed them at that Mash-ka-wisen powwow that summer.

“I don't even remember all,” Kettu said, adding however that one of the most interesting was Anton Treuer, a professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University (who also spoke at the Cloquet Public Library about “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask” earlier this year).

Seppälä stayed in the U.S. from July to October that year and even went to Canada to meet some Finndian people in Toronto.

Late last year, the women contacted Jaakola to see if she would be interested in coming to Finland to help promote the book, which was published in August. Jaakola flew over for the second and third weeks of that month.

Seppälä said Jaakola was a great help.

“That’s why we wanted to invite her for the book launch,” Seppälä said. “She was part of how we were trying to tell about our subject, but she was telling it in her own words.

“She became an overnight sensation.”

It was not what Jaakola had anticipated.

“Originally I envisioned a couple stops at a Barnes and Noble, that kind of thing,” she said, laughing. “I didn’t realize what they were talking about.”

It was a whirlwind trip. After flying from Duluth to Minneapolis to New York to Reykjavik and to Helsinki — a 30-hour journey — Jaakola landed and was greeted by her Finnish friends and a documentary film crew. She met the guitar player that she was scheduled to play (hand drums) with, rehearsed a bit and then the TV crews arrived.

“That report made it onto Finland’s national news,” Jaakola said, wryly noting her unwashed hair and lack of sleep.

Then she enjoyed her first meal — reindeer — and finally got some sleep.

The next day was the book launch party, which was packed with Finnish celebrities including musicians, actors, artists and other dignitaries.

Jaakola was part of the celebration.

“I’m a musician and an educator, and some people like to call me an activist,” she said, explaining that she talked a little bit about what she does, and performed a couple of her own compositions. Then she sang the only Finnish song she really knows, “Laatokka” by Oskar Merikanto, a song about a lake that the Finns lost when the Russians moved in.

“It’s a love song to a lake,” Jaakola said. “For me, that made so much sense. Whenever I do activist things, it’s always about water.”

When she sang that particular song, Jaakola said she felt like some of the people in the room understood this coming together of peoples in a way that they hadn’t before.

“You think about the Finns and they’re on the other side of the planet, but water is universal, and loving water, bodies of water, is a universal kind of thing,” she said. “I think that helped tie things together.”

From that point on, there was even more publicity. Jaakola was interviewed by one of the top Finnish women’s magazines, the three main Finnish newspapers, radio stations and television crews.

Still, she didn’t spend her whole time working. She had a proper sauna and got to jump in the sea. She went sightseeing. She may even have found some new family members.

Jaakola tells of meeting Seppälä’s mother and cousin at the book launch, and discovering that their family had Jaakolas in the family tree — with the same name in both families way back — so they may be distant relatives.

“Katja [Kettu] said she was the one trying to find her family at Leech Lake and here Maria stumbles upon hers,” she chuckled.

Jaakola also got to meet with two indigenous Sami women for about an hour while she was there.

“There really hasn’t been such an awareness of their people, their culture really, as much as other indigenous cultures,” she said, adding that she always thought her Finnish roots were Sami, but she hasn’t been able to verify that.

That particular meeting didn’t start so smoothly.

“She was a little bit irritated with me at first,” Jaakola said, explaining that the day she had arrived in Finland was World Indigenous People’s Day and Jaakola was all over the news, not the Sami.

But they quickly moved past that and began discussing some of the issues both the Sami and Native Americans face.

“The trip was great but having that part of it made it even more meaningful,” Jaakola said. “Being able to talk about issues of interest to indigenous cultures. We didn’t spend a lot of time on small talk, we got right to the issues. It was very fulfilling and interesting.”