Our Neighbors: Family, railroad history track together

So Johnson and his wife, Alma Olivia Johnson, packed up and moved west with all nine of their children. Two of Johnson’s sons, Irvin, aka “Squint,” and Kenneth, worked on the railroad with him.

Kunze’s mother, Linda Erickson, said she’s tried to find out more about Johnson’s Ashland connections.

“I have looked for the information about Edward’s previous job at the railroad in Ashland a few years ago, but the Ashland Museum burned down in a fire, and all the information I wanted about railroads was destroyed,” Erickson said. “The only leads I had was at the Chequamegon bar where I only found pictures (of railroad workers) on the walls.”

Edward Johnson started working with the railroad in Cloquet 110 years ago. Erickson said Edward and his family lived in a small white house that used to be next to Raiter Clinic on Sunnyside, although the clinic was not there at the time and the land where the hospital now sits was their cow pasture.

“There was only a big hill with a road and our house,’’ Erickson said.

Edward Johnson’s railroad career did not end well. At the age of 58, he died in a horrific railroad accident.

A Duluth Herald newspaper article dated Nov. 2,1925 described the accident:

“Edward Johnson, aged 58, master mechanic of the Duluth and Northeastern railroad shops here, was run down and almost instantly killed by switch engine here this morning between 6:30 and 7 o’clock.

Mr. Johnson, with his son, Kenneth and William P. O’Neil, superintendent of the D.& N.E., were just starting out on the line in an auto which had been equipped with flanged wheels to use the rails. When the engine came upon them out of the dense fog which prevailed. O’Neil and young Johnson leaped to safety as the auto was crushed, but the elder man was caught and dragged a considerable distance. He was so badly mangled that it was found he was beyond hope when he was rushed to the hospital.

The deceased, who came here from Ashland in 1906, was prominent in Masonic and civic circles. He is survived by his widow, six sons and three daughters: Irvin, Norman, Kenneth, Paul, Harold, Gates, Mrs. Ennis Levaque, Ruth and Helen.

After Edward Johnson’s death, his two sons continued to work for the railroad. Their names are listed on a Quarter Century Club brass plaque on the wall at the Duluth and Northeastern roundhouse, but no one knows how long they continued to work there or how their lives turned out after their father died.

Erickson is the link that ties the Johnson and the Kunze families together, she said, explaining that Edward’s eldest daughter married and had a daughter Rosemary. Rosemary married John “Chic” Oist and they had a daughter, Linda Oist, now Linda Erickson (the great-granddaughter of Edward Johnson). There were no railroad workers in her parents’ generation, but then Linda married Michael Kunze, who worked as an engineer at the D&NE Railroad and they had a son, James Kunze.

This means James has railroad work in his blood from both sides of the family.

WORKING ON THE RAILROAD

In 2002, James Kunze joined his father at the railroad. The younger Kunze started working as a laborer, repairing tracks. In early 2003, he was promoted to the job of brakeman — managing the manual brakes of the trains — until November 2003 when he was certified as a conductor.

A conductor ensures the train is in compliance with all orders, signals, rules and regulations, inspects equipment on cars before departure to make sure everything is in good working order and also receives and transmits information on the radio or telephone to other conductors or stations. In short, they oversee the day-today activities of the train.

James has built a personality just like his great-great-uncle “Squint” Johnson, earning him a nickname among his co-workers at the railroad. According to his colleague, locomotive mechanic Scott Johnson (who also worked with Michael Kunze), James is commonly known as “Helpy.”

“He was always helping people, and one of the guys made a statement that he was always a little helper — that is how he got to being called “helpy,” Scott said. “The nickname stuck!’’

James has worked for the railroad for 14 years now and is currently the president of the United Transportation Union, which represents workers of the railroad.

He is still following in his father’s footsteps, as Michael Kunze was president of the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO) Union from 1994 to 2004.

The elder Kunze retired as a locomotive mechanic in 2010 after working on the railroad for at least 25 years. For now, James is the only family member still trying to keep up the family tradition.

THE RAILROAD AND THE PAPER MILL

The D&NE Railroad was incorporated on Sept.17,1898 and chartered for 30 years in the state of Minnesota with 500 shares. The line started from Duluth and ran north, northwest and northeast until August 1904, when directors authorized extension of the line into Cloquet. Ownership was divided between the Cloquet Lumber and Northern Lumber companies, with Cloquet Lumber Company having 247 shares and Northern Lumber Company 246 shares.

The railroad was a vital part of early Cloquet. Logs were loaded on flat cars by a steam jammer, which pulled the car through while loading it. It was standard procedure for a jammer crew to load eight cars in the morning and another eight in the afternoon, engines then pulled the loaded cars out and brought in empty ones. The loaded cars were then pulled to the main line and hauled to Cloquet’s paper mill.

According to documents at the Carlton County Historical Society, the Duluth & Northeastern Railroad was one of the largest logging railroads in Minnesota, with 200 miles of track beginning at Cloquet and ending at Rose Lake in Cook County.

In 2002, Sappi (South African Pulp and Paper Industries) purchased Potlatch Corporation and its D&NE Railroad in Cloquet. After that, Sappi renamed it the Cloquet Terminal Railroad, by now a small Class 3 terminal operating six miles of track in Cloquet.

Although the railroad covers only a fraction of the tracks it once did, the Cloquet Terminal Railroad is a very important part to the Sappi mill. The different activities carried out by the railroad ensure the day-to-day running of the mill.

“There is a lot more going on, on the railroad tracks than anybody in this town realizes,” Erickson pointed out. “A lot of people think it is a bunch of old railroad tracks, they do not realize these are working tracks.”

The railroad plays an important role in making sure the paper mill is supplied with all the necessary raw materials, including wood, pulp and dry fiber. Loads of wood brought in by the railroad cars keep the mill working efficiently. The railroad also takes away the empty cars and brings more filled cars and tanks between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) railway and the Sappi mill.

According to Bruce Baker, the general manager at the Cloquet Terminal Railroad, the railroad provides a 20-hour-per-day service to the mill, in its most important production areas.

“We provide a 20-hour service to the wood room, pulp drying and dry fiber,” Baker said. “These are the production areas that keep the mill going. The trucks bring in the wood during the day and, at night, the rail cars are more busy bringing [loads] of wood and feeding the wood room and transporting the empty cars back to BNSF for refilling with either chemicals, wood or pulp.’’

Baker spoke highly of the younger Kunze.

“James is a good worker, easy to get along with and he is very conscious about safety, which is the most important aspect in this job,” Baker said.

James Kunze, his wife Amy and their 6-month- old son Parker reside in Cloquet.

And who knows? Little Parker may follow his father’s footsteps, as he already has the train conductor’s hat and overalls and a long-standing family tradition of working on the railroad.