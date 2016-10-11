Volunteer Highlight: Carol Schubert

Life can change in an instant. Carol Schubert’s life changed forever nine years ago when her husband passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She is now mindful to live in the moment, and she appreciates each and every one she is given.

Schubert says it took a while to heal and wondered if she ever would. But with family and friends alongside to encourage her, she is now moving forward and couldn’t be happier. Schubert has rediscovered an old passion — music, which was an important part of her life growing up. Now, she combines music with volunteering and serves several times a month at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton playing piano and singing. She also sings with Autumn Voices, a senior choir that performs at several assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the area, as well as at various community events.

When asked why she volunteers, Schubert declared, “I love it!” It makes her happy knowing she is making others happy. She also finds it very heart-warming getting reacquainted with people from her past. She said she is gaining confidence in herself, and added she is “now seeing such a positive growth in the person God always had planned for me to be.”

Aside from volunteering, Schubert especially enjoys spending time with family and friends. She’s even started travelling now and then. She is very grateful to all those who have been there for her, and continue to be, when she needs encouragement or to help her when problems arise with the upkeep of her home. She claims volunteering has given her “an attitude of appreciation that I never had before.” And Schubert, with her vivacious and upbeat personality, is passing that on. Thank you, Carol, for bringing a bright contribution to our community.