Little girl shares ‘lots’ of love

Little Genna Lees has had an eventful September already. Not only did she start her first day of kindergarten at Washington Elementary School, she also donated more than a foot of her long hair to Locks of Love the day after school started.

The 5-year-old had been watching a television show about a little girl with cancer with her mom, Tammy Crotteau. As kids do, Genna started asking questions.

The little girl on the show had lost her hair and was wearing a wig made with hair donated through Locks of Love.

Genna wanted to know why the little girl didn't have hair and who “Lots of Love” was.

Once Crotteau understood what her daughter meant, she explained what the organization is and how it makes wigs from donated hair.

“She was adamant about getting her hair cut to share with other little girls,” Crotteau said.

Crotteau brought her daughter to Cost Cutters in the Cloquet Wal-Mart store Thursday, Sept. 8, to get her long — down past her waist — blonde hair cut.

In order to be donated to Locks of Love, the cut hair must measure a minimum of 10 inches. Genna’s shorn tresses measured 12 to 13 inches long and her hair still went to her shoulders after the cut.

At Cost Cutters, Genna’s hair was separated into three ponytails, then cut.

“She was very excited and very proud,” Crotteau said. “Mommy cried.”

When she was done, her mother said Genna announced: “I feel like a new woman, Mom!”

Locks of Love is a public non-profit organization that provides wigs to financially disadvantaged children under 21 years old in the United States and Canada suffering from long-term medical hair loss from any diagnosis, according to their website.