Flower power: Sunflowers tower to new heights

Charles Beck was excited when he measured his sunflowers and discovered they had reached 15 feet tall this year, which broke last year’s record of 13 feet.

The Wrenshall resident and his wife, Marlene, have a tradition of stopping at the Kansas Visitor Center when they drive to and from visiting a daughter in Texas.

Last year Beck planted his wife’s sunflower seeds and — much to their amazement — they ended up with 13-foot-tall flowers in their modest little garden.

Each fall Beck cuts the flower heads after they drop (droop over) and the petals fall off. He places the flower heads on the patio to dry for a few days then he removes the seeds and lets them air dry for another few days.

Beck saved a few seeds from last years impressive flowers to plant in his garden earlier this spring, while the majority of the sunflower seeds provide a feast for the birds he feeds in the back yard.

Beck cut out and laminated his story from last year’s Pine Journal, and on their way to the Kansas Visitor’s Center this year, the Becks brought the story to show the workers the photograph of his tall flowers.

The workers were impressed. The same sunflower seeds only grow to about six or seven feet tall in Kansas.

Beck brought home new seeds from Kansas and planted them along with the seeds from last summer’s high performance sunflowers.

The new seeds Beck planted didn't grow, but the seeds he had harvested from last year’s sunflowers did.

Beck was surprised when he measured this year's crop at 15 feet tall. While the tall flowers surpassed last year’s size, the diameter of the heads did not. Last year the largest one measured 17.5 inches and this year’s best came in slightly smaller at 17 inches.

“They were 15 feet this year — maybe they will get to 17 feet tall next year,” Beck said enthusiastically.