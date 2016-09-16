Remembering Velda

Longtime Cloquet resident Velda Beck passed away Sept. 2, but she leaves behind a legacy of involvement with the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

She will be missed dearly, but the things she did in her years of service will live on.

Beck joined the VFW Auxiliary in Starbuck, Minn. She transferred to the Hebert-Kennedy Post 3979 in Cloquet in 1951. In 1988 she became a life member to the Auxiliary, thus creating a 69-year devotion to the Auxiliary in serving veterans.

Velda was an extremely active Auxiliary member. She was president three times and district president once. She attended all local meetings and most district meetings as well as several department meetings. She also served as treasurer and always took her turn doing meals as needed.

She was instrumental in the creation of Veterans Park in Cloquet and would beam with pride when she spoke of the park. She was particularly proud of the memorial bricks. When families donated flags to fly in the park, they contacted Velda, and she is the person who spoke at Memorial Day services.

Velda was the Americanism chairman for many, many years. Her reports were excellent. Her duties as chairman involved working with youth in the schools by providing information and organizing contests. She would accompany the honor guards to the schools and read the story behind the flag folding as the honor guard folded the flag.

At 90 years of age, Velda won the top award in the state for her youth chairmanship for District 8. She was also the publicity chairman for Auxiliary 3979 and wrote articles for the newspaper and attended city council meetings. Several times she attended Veterans Day on the Hill in St. Paul and never feared talking to legislators, especially if it was going to help veterans. If she could not speak to them, she wrote letters to legislators and congressmen.

Recently Velda decided to become a member of the Auxiliary sewing club, involving herself in the quilt making and other items for veterans. She was also a member of the Military Order of the Cootie Auxiliary. This group does hospital, nursing home and veteran home visits.

In 2004 Lorraine Henschel nominated Velda for Volunteer of the Year. She was honored at the Carlton County Fair that year as well as the Minnesota State Fair.

Velda retired from her chairmanships this year but continued to be that wonderful mentor and encourager. With her wealth of information, many people turned to Velda for guidance and advice.

Velda ardently promoted patriotism and did what needed to be done to serve veterans. She said she did this “to remind people of our freedom.”

Velda has made a difference and she will be missed.