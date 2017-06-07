One Vegetable, One Community is an initiative that brings the community together around food, healthy eating, and healthy communities. The goal of the program is to inspire and rally the community around growing and preparing a single vegetable. This year, the Carlton County Food and Nutrition Network has chosen beans to be the 2017 Vegetable of the Year. Through One Vegetable, One Community, people are encouraged to grow, cook, eat, and learn about beans throughout the summer.

"We chose beans because they are easy to grow and there are many varieties,” said United Way Director Ali Bilden Camps. “My favorite is a bean called Dragon Tongue, which is cream and purple. If you're gardening with kids, try beans that can be eaten right off the vine!"

There are several events open to the community, including the following:

“Beans! Storytime and Activities” at the Cloquet Library, at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 6

“How to Grow Beans,” a presentation by Master Gardener Karen Johnson, at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Moose Lake Library

For more information about One Vegetable, One Community, contact Sarah Everson at 218-384-3511 or email everson@umn.edu.