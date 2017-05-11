Run like a Lumberjack?
Want to tap into your inner track star, or get the kids outside to burn off some energy … or even the entire family?
The eighth annual Lumberjack Laps Fun Run will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Cloquet High School track. This annual family fitness event features eight different race divisions for kids and adults of all ages, ranging from the 100-yard dash for kids 4 and under to the Legacy Mile Walk/Run for adults ages 19 and older. Participants may enter in both their age division race and the Lumberjack Mile at no additional cost if desired.
Families also can put together a team of four participants to compete in the Age-to-Age "Family Fun Mile" with prizes awarded in unique categories.
In addition to the race events, Lumberjack Laps will feature an opportunity to meet the mascots, a kids' fun area for entertainment between races, concessions, door prizes, a silent auction … all followed by the awards ceremony.
Entry fees are $8 per person and the Family Fitness Mile is $5 per family. Race T-shirts are $10 each, but are not guaranteed available if not pre-ordered.
Pre-registration and race bag pick-up will take place at Washington Elementary Media Center from 3-4 p.m. Friday, May 12, and race day check-in and same day registration will take place May 13 from 8:45-9:45 a.m. by the high school track.
For more information, go online to lumberjacklaps.com or call 218-879-3369, ext. 5082. Proceeds support fitness and technology initiatives at Washington Elementary School in Cloquet. Washington Principal Robbi Mondati said Monday this will be the last Lumberjack Laps for a while, because volunteerism is down, although she didn’t rule out reviving the event in the future.