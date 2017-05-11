Run like a Lumberjack?

Families also can put together a team of four participants to compete in the Age-to-Age "Family Fun Mile" with prizes awarded in unique categories.

In addition to the race events, Lumberjack Laps will feature an opportunity to meet the mascots, a kids' fun area for entertainment between races, concessions, door prizes, a silent auction … all followed by the awards ceremony.

Entry fees are $8 per person and the Family Fitness Mile is $5 per family. Race T-shirts are $10 each, but are not guaranteed available if not pre-ordered.

Pre-registration and race bag pick-up will take place at Washington Elementary Media Center from 3-4 p.m. Friday, May 12, and race day check-in and same day registration will take place May 13 from 8:45-9:45 a.m. by the high school track.

For more information, go online to lumberjacklaps.com or call 218-879-3369, ext. 5082. Proceeds support fitness and technology initiatives at Washington Elementary School in Cloquet. Washington Principal Robbi Mondati said Monday this will be the last Lumberjack Laps for a while, because volunteerism is down, although she didn’t rule out reviving the event in the future.