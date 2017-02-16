CMH birthing suites receive high marks

CMH scored a perfect 100 in the category of structural and organizational aspect of care delivery, along with very high scores in nearly every one of the other categories.

Jackie Lindberg, RN, director of inpatient services at CMH, said surveys are a chance to evaluate how you are doing and compare yourself to the state and nation.

"Overall, I was pleased with the results of the survey, but also know that there are always areas for improvement. Our facility scored high in post-partum care allowing mothers and babies to have that bonding time right after birth that is referred to as the "gold hour," but one area we will continue to focus on is annual staff education."

She said she is excited to continue to receive the survey and monitor it for progress and improvement in the care for the area's obstetrics population.