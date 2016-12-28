Workshop to focus on fall prevention, balance strengthening

Two trained coaches guide participants through learning and activities that emphasize strategies to reduce fear of falling, and exercises to increase strength and balance.

The workshop will be held for eight weeks from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 17 at the Edgewood Vista in Hermantown. Another workshop will be held for eight weeks from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays starting Jan. 23 at the Proctor Area Community Center.

A suggested contribution per session is $5, or based on a sliding scale. Registration is limited to 15 participants. To register, or for more information, contact Katey Fornear at 218-529-7531 or kfornear@ardc.org.