Fish tales … at the library?

Minnesota Book Award-winning author Eric Dregne returns to Cloquet to share the fun and facts of fishing in the Northland with his newest book, "Let's Go Fishing! Fish Tales from the North Woods," at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Cloquet Public Library. Fishing lore was never so humorous as Dregne relates stories of fishing contests, taxidermy, baiting the line, and that staple of every fisherman and -woman: photos of the catch. Dregne's appearance is co-sponsored by Sons of Norway-Heimsyn Lodge.