Learn how to draw for coloring and enter coloring book contest

Drawing for Coloring will focus on Minnesota scenes; natural and man-made, be it deer hunting or hockey, iron mining or fishing or loons floating on one of the state’s more than 10,000 lakes. This program is suitable for all ages.

The first half of the session will be guided drawing with the artist. She will create several scenes suitable to be used as coloring pages. The second half of the 90-minute session will focus on helping individuals design and draw a coloring book page that can be submitted to the Arrowhead Regional Library Coloring Book Contest.

Arrowhead Library System patrons of all ages are invited to submit original artwork for the 2016 Coloring Book Design Contest. The deadline for submission is Oct. 14. See complete rules at www.alslib.info/services/legacy-events.