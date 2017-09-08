Fair talent show goes on the road

"If you like them at the fair, come see them again," Varo said.

Or if you missed them at the fair, come see them for the first time. And then again.

The first show is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cloquet Pizza Hut, on the corner of Highway 33 and Big Lake Road.

Other shows include the following:

Chickadee in Barnum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Joe Jitters in Moose Lake from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 23

Warming House in Cloquet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Magnolia Cafe in Carlton 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Poor Gary’s Pizza in Moose Lake from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Tune in to 96.5 FM WKLK or 106.9 WMOZ at 12:30 p.m. the last Saturday of every month from September through November to hear the “Carlton County Fair’s Got Talent” radio show.

“Tell all your friends too,” said Varo, adding that there will be gift drawings at each public performance. “Come support these performers and the businesses that are supporting them.”