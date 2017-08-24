Lakehead Harvest Reunion is back this weekend

The 56th annual Lakehead Festival Reunion in Esko is Aug. 25-27 and features many demonstrations from the days of yore, such as blacksmithing, butter churning and weaving. The family friendly event offers a kids section with a small petting zoo and activities.

New this year is a classic motorcycle expo Friday through Sunday.

A traditional favorite is the tractor parade at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday with green and red vintage tractors making a variety of chugging and whistle sounds. A mini train is driven around the festival grounds to give rides to children Friday and Saturday.

The event runs Friday through Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Lakehead Harvest Reunion is located at 70 East St. Louis River Road, Esko. To get there, take Canosia Road to St. Louis River Road, turn and follow signs to event. Highway 61 is closed between Cloquet and Esko, so local residents might want to take North Cloquet Road or Interstate 35 to Canosia.

A full schedule of events can be viewed at " target="_blank">www.lakeheadharvest.org.