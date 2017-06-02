Children’s puppet performers come to Carlton soon
The On-Time Circus is bringing its puppet show to the Carlton and Cloquet public libraries at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5 in Cloquet, and Saturday, June 24, in Carlton. This program is free and for all ages, according to a press release from the Arrowhead Library System.
Puppets, clowning and original music, and songs make this show a must-see. Come experience the tradition of traveling performers who set up in your community to put on a show.
Ms. Tock has set out with her feisty dog, a diva chicken, and tagalong mice in her quirky little puppet wagon assembled from pieces of her past! Together they have a circus to perform.
Most programs will be held outside if the weather is nice, so make sure to bring a blanket!