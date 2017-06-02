Children’s puppet performers come to Carlton soon

Puppets, clowning and original music, and songs make this show a must-see. Come experience the tradition of traveling performers who set up in your community to put on a show.

Ms. Tock has set out with her feisty dog, a diva chicken, and tagalong mice in her quirky little puppet wagon assembled from pieces of her past! Together they have a circus to perform.

Most programs will be held outside if the weather is nice, so make sure to bring a blanket!